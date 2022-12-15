×

News

Watch out for expiry dates when you buy your stokvel goods

15 December 2022
Kgaugelo Masweneng
Reporter
Stokvel season should not mean you don't spend wisely, warns an expert. File photo.
Stokvel season should not mean you don't spend wisely, warns an expert. File photo.
Image: supplied

Grocery stokvels' bulk-buying season is upon us — but when you buy those tins of beans and five litres of cooking oil, consider expiry dates, the Gauteng department of economic development has warned.

As much as purchasing goods in bulk may provide relief to consumers and spare them the costs associated with groceries for a few months, it may also create financial constraints should the goods expire before the time that is anticipated by the consumer, said Milly Viljoen, director of consumer education at the department.

"January has 31 days, like many other months. However, some consumers find the first month of the year too long. What makes it longer though? It is how you spend your money during the festive season," said Viljoen.

"Thus, it is important to shop around for the best prices as some suppliers may offer discounts when you buy goods in bulk. This will assist you to save for January school fees, transport, rent any other financial obligations.

"The recent increases in the repo rate call for consumers to revisit their budgets and shop around for goods that they can afford."

Viljoen gave the following advice to consumers during this festive season:

  • Be wise and shop for the best prices and deals.
  • Your right to choose or examine goods, even after purchase and delivery. Check if there are no dented cans of food when buying in bulk as they may cause harm to your health. 
  • The price you see is the price you pay. Suppliers are not permitted to mislead consumers in respect of pricing. 
  • "No exchange, no refund" signs are illegal. Suppliers are obliged to refund, repair, or replace the failed, unsafe, and defective goods within six months after delivery of such goods. 
  • Keep your sales records (receipts) safe in case there is a need to return the goods to the supplier. 
  • When you make a purchase or order a service online, you are entering into a legal agreement. Make sure you understand all terms and conditions for online purchases.

TimesLIVE

