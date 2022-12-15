Grocery stokvels' bulk-buying season is upon us — but when you buy those tins of beans and five litres of cooking oil, consider expiry dates, the Gauteng department of economic development has warned.
As much as purchasing goods in bulk may provide relief to consumers and spare them the costs associated with groceries for a few months, it may also create financial constraints should the goods expire before the time that is anticipated by the consumer, said Milly Viljoen, director of consumer education at the department.
"January has 31 days, like many other months. However, some consumers find the first month of the year too long. What makes it longer though? It is how you spend your money during the festive season," said Viljoen.
"Thus, it is important to shop around for the best prices as some suppliers may offer discounts when you buy goods in bulk. This will assist you to save for January school fees, transport, rent any other financial obligations.
"The recent increases in the repo rate call for consumers to revisit their budgets and shop around for goods that they can afford."
Watch out for expiry dates when you buy your stokvel goods
Viljoen gave the following advice to consumers during this festive season:
