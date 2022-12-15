Violent domestic spat lands Nelson Mandela Bay doctor in court
Husband arrested after argument with wife takes nasty turn at Bay private hospital
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 15 December 2022
When a domestic dispute between two married doctors spilt over into their surgery at a Gqeberha hospital, the husband allegedly grabbed his wife by the neck in front of employees and forcefully took her into an office.
He was arrested after police were alerted. ..
Violent domestic spat lands Nelson Mandela Bay doctor in court
Husband arrested after argument with wife takes nasty turn at Bay private hospital
When a domestic dispute between two married doctors spilt over into their surgery at a Gqeberha hospital, the husband allegedly grabbed his wife by the neck in front of employees and forcefully took her into an office.
He was arrested after police were alerted. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics