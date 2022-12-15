The department of forestry, fisheries and environment has partnered with the Sundays River Valley municipality to keep the streets clean this festive season.
HeraldLIVE
Sundays River Valley launches cleanup campaign
Image: SUPPLIED
The department of forestry, fisheries and environment has partnered with the Sundays River Valley municipality to keep the streets clean this festive season.
On Thursday, mayor Simphiwe Rune officially launched the Clean SRV Campaign, which will see a team of more than a 100 youth with rakes and broom in hand scouring corners of the municipality for stray bottles and plastics.
Speaking during the launch in Kirkwood, Rune said everyone should work towards promoting Sundays River Valley Municipality to be a destination of choice for tourists and investors.
“We will do this through working together and ensuring that our towns are clean and green,” he said.
The campaign is also aimed at ensuring that communities take ownership of their streets by discouraging littering and mobilising to clear illegal dumping sites as well as taking part in greening activities.
The participants come from different wards within the municipality.
They will be provided with working tools including litter picking sticks, rakes and brooms, recyclables and residual refuse bags as well as personal protective equipment such as work suits, T-shirts, boots, masks and gloves.
The programme will run for six months, with each participant receiving a stipend.
Rune encouraged the participants to break the negative perception of EPWP workers.
He urged them to work with dedication and passion and not end up being called “Cambalalas” which translates to “lying down and doing nothing”.
HeraldLIVE
