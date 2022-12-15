Political studies doctorate for NMU lecturer
Ongama Mtimka’s thesis looks at use of violence by business forums in Bay construction industry as illustration of inequality and unemployment in SA
Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 15 December 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay is just a microcosm of how SA communities respond to the conditions of high inequality and unemployment that continue to plague the country.
Using the rise and fall of business forums in Nelson Mandela Bay as a case study, political analyst Dr Ongama Mtimka argues that if measures are not taken to promote inclusion in the SA economy, lobby groups who do not necessarily play within the rules will rise to instigate this change forcefully...
