Petition calling for ban of pit bulls submitted to Didiza

By Riaan Marais - 15 December 2022

A petition with 135,000 signatures calling for a ban of pit bulls has been handed to the agriculture, land reform and rural development department in the hopes of grabbing the president’s attention and bringing the matter before parliament.

Meanwhile, the Pit Bull Federation of SA has reiterated its view that a breed ban will not have the desired effect...

