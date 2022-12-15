NMU student bags masters in music with some ‘Gqom’ flair
By Zamandulo Malonde - 15 December 2022
Nelson Mandela University graduate Mathias Ngasirwe Katushabe opted for the road less travelled when he decided to base his master’s in music thesis on the South African music genre of Gqom.
Titled “Hooked on Gqom: An ethnographic study of a contemporary urban youth musical identity in South Africa”, Katushabe’s paper studies the genre’s soundscape, choreography and the theme of identities of its practitioners and listeners in relation to the music and overall movement...
