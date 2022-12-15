The letter, seen by TimesLIVE, further suggested Dlamini-Zuma's actions undermined respect for or impeded the functioning of ANC structures or committees.
NDZ to face disciplinary action after Phala Phala vote defiance
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is in hot water after defying the party's mandate to reject the section 89 report in parliament on Tuesday.
The report, if adopted, may have seen impeachment proceedings initiated against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
On Thursday, the ANC issued a letter to Dlamini-Zuma indicating the invocation and initiation of disciplinary proceedings in terms of the party's constitution.
“According to the report, you voted ... contrary to the position of the (national executive committee) and the ANC caucus for the adoption of the report,” it read.
Dlamini-Zuma, a political rival of Ramaphosa's who was defeated at the ANC elective conference in 2017, was the first ANC MP to go against the party’s instruction that its 230 lawmakers not support the document.
The ANC constitution provides the ANC with jurisdiction to discipline any member, office bearer or public representative for committing any act of misconduct and/or by virtue of his or her contract of deployment and/or by virtue of his or her membership of any of the structures of the ANC.
The letter stated that: “Furthermore, [the party's constitution] provides that any member, office bearer or public representative who fails, refuses and/or neglects to abide by the provisions of the constitution of the ANC, its standing orders, rules, regulations, resolutions and policies adopted or made in terms of the constitution shall be liable to be disciplined in terms of this constitution.”
The letter, seen by TimesLIVE, further suggested Dlamini-Zuma's actions undermined respect for or impeded the functioning of ANC structures or committees.
In light of the rules Dlamini-Zuma contravened, national officials said having considered the chief whip's report and the provisions of the ANC constitution, they had decided to invoke disciplinary proceedings against her.
Dlamini-Zuma is again contesting Ramaphosa at this week’s ANC national conference in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.
Shortly after 214 ANC MPs, supported by smaller parties such as Al-Jamah and COPE, voted against the Phala Phala report, Dlamini-Zuma said she did not regret her stance and Ramaphosa was free to fire her from his cabinet.
“I serve at the behest of the president. If he wants to reshuffle me, even in this minute, it’s his democratic right. I won’t hold it against him,” she said.
“I voted according to my understanding of the report. I read it thoroughly and I supported it. I know one person does not make it succeed, but I did not want my conscience to lose me.”
Dlamini-Zuma said she was not worried about ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe telling ANC MPs the party’s national executive committee (NEC) would take disciplinary action against dissenting MPs.
Several, such as Supra Mahumapelo, Mervyn Dirks and Mosebenzi Zwane, who are known to be part of the RET faction that is opposed to Ramaphosa, also voted in favour of the report.
It is unclear whether the above-mentioned MPs will face disciplinary action.
An insider told TimesLIVE the Dlamini-Zuma matter was being discussed by the NEC and would probably be deferred to the next leadership committee.
