×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Christmas in jail for Knysna couple accused of faking husband’s death

State to oppose bail as accused allegedly found with copies of identity documents and death certificate

Premium
By Elaine King - 15 December 2022

The bail hearing of a Knysna couple who allegedly faked the husband’s death in 1999 to claim R1.7m life insurance was postponed in the Knysna magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Their next bail application will be heard on January 4, meaning they will spend Christmas in jail...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala

Most Read