One of five accused charged with killing ANC eThekwini municipality councillor candidate Siyabonga Mkhize in October last year has parted ways with his legal counsel.
The Durban magistrate's court heard on Wednesday that Nkosinathi Ngcobo, 38, has enlisted the services of Legal Aid.
Advocate Roshan Dehal will continue representing Ngcobo's co-accused, ward 101 councillor Mkhipheni Ngiba, 46.
The pair are charged alongside Sandile Mzizi, 40, Sifiso Mlondo, 37, and Phathesakhe Ngiba, 25.
Mkhize had emerged as the ANC’s preferred candidate in the ward for the 2021 local government elections ahead of Ngiba. He and fellow ANC member Mzukisi Nyanga were shot dead while door-to-door campaigning in October 2021.
Mkhize went on to win the elections posthumously, prompting by-elections in which Ngiba emerged victorious in February. However, Ngiba was arrested in May.
The matter has been adjourned to February 28 for pretrial proceedings at the Durban high court. Four of the accused have been remanded in the Ebongweni correctional services centre in Kokstad, while Ngiba has been detained at the Durban North police cells.
Accused in political murder trial turns to Legal Aid after losing private lawyer
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
