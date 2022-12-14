Sundays River Valley municipality appoints two new top officials
By Herald Reporter - 14 December 2022
The Sundays River Valley municipality has confirmed the appointment of two new senior executives.
After three months without a permanent municipal manager and chief financial officer, Thabiso Klaas will be taking over the reins as municipal manager from January and Johannes Krapohl is the new chief financial officer, having officially started on December 1...
