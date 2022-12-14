SA education firm pioneers AI learning device

South African firm Odin Education recently presented its pioneering use of artificial intelligence (AI) to boost children’s education at an international conference in Germany.
A division of the African Tech 2022 Award-winning Jendamark Automation, Odin Education developed a digital learning system known as Omang (“Who are you” in Sotho).
Odin Education head Ajit Gopalakrishnan said there was an enthusiastic response at the 28th annual Online Educa Berlin (OEB) conference in November, where 2,000 thought leaders from more than 70 countries shared how technology could transform the world of learning.
“We are pioneering AI in education and what was amazing for us, and also very reassuring, was that people loved what we were talking about,” Gopalakrishnan said.
He said Odin Education’s presentation won the best pitch, and this was followed with a full-to-capacity main workshop session.
Gopalakrishnan presented the philosophy and technology behind Omang, a tablet-like device being deployed in underprivileged schools in both rural and urban communities across Southern Africa.
“Our presentation was on AI and how we can use it to ‘discover the child’.
“This is a tech developed in SA, presenting an idea on the future of education, and these are Europe’s thinkers in education — and they thought our idea was really great.”
Odin Education’s key principle is focusing on the child: first discover their interests and aptitudes, and then let the curriculum be moulded around these.
The father of two and engineer by training has found that the “discover the child” concept fascinates many people.
“We are quite left-field, because traditionally you use AI to figure out how to teach the child,” he said.
“We’re doing it the other way round: start with the child and deliver the curriculum that will work for their interests and aptitudes.”
While in Germany, Odin Education also had the chance to present to Unesco (the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation).
An Israeli digital learning company also has expressed interest and there are further collaborations on the cards with academics from the University of Leipzig.
Gopalakrishnan said he was reluctant to call Omang a tablet: “It’s more like a super-Kindle which is very focused. It has platforms and media, it learns about you and it customises the content.”
Omang also has a “library” where it can send books, lectures, videos and other learning material.
SA education firm pioneers AI learning device
