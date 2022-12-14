×

Rev Adam Berkatt marks 25 years as Chatty church leader

By Roslyn Baatjies - 14 December 2022

On December 13 1997,  members of the United Congregational Church Chatty welcomed its first full-time minister, Rev Adam Berkatt.

And on Wednesday, the 60-year-old celebrated his 25th year at the helm of the church with its membership of close to 4,000...

