Plettenberg Bay couple still waiting for new home seven years after house destroyed by fire
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 14 December 2022
An elderly couple who live in a draughty and cold two-room shack in Kwanokuthula in Plettenberg Bay say they are tired of empty promises from municipal officials and politicians about when their RDP house will be rebuilt for them.
“We are old people. The shack is cold and water gets in when it rains,” Kedamile Windvoel, 82, said...
Plettenberg Bay couple still waiting for new home seven years after house destroyed by fire
An elderly couple who live in a draughty and cold two-room shack in Kwanokuthula in Plettenberg Bay say they are tired of empty promises from municipal officials and politicians about when their RDP house will be rebuilt for them.
“We are old people. The shack is cold and water gets in when it rains,” Kedamile Windvoel, 82, said...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics