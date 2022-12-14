×

News

Now he can get down to business

It was a long haul, with many challenges, but Ryan Gallant can at last boast with an MBA cum laude from NMU

By Zamandulo Malonde - 14 December 2022

It took him two attempts, an unexpected retrenchment and moving his family to stay with his eldest daughter due to financial constraints for Nelson Mandela University graduate Ryan Gallant to complete his qualification. 

Despite all the challenges, the 48-year-old graduated with his MBA cum laude on Monday during NMU’s summer graduation. ..

