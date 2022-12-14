Now he can get down to business
It was a long haul, with many challenges, but Ryan Gallant can at last boast with an MBA cum laude from NMU
By Zamandulo Malonde - 14 December 2022
It took him two attempts, an unexpected retrenchment and moving his family to stay with his eldest daughter due to financial constraints for Nelson Mandela University graduate Ryan Gallant to complete his qualification.
Despite all the challenges, the 48-year-old graduated with his MBA cum laude on Monday during NMU’s summer graduation. ..
Now he can get down to business
It was a long haul, with many challenges, but Ryan Gallant can at last boast with an MBA cum laude from NMU
It took him two attempts, an unexpected retrenchment and moving his family to stay with his eldest daughter due to financial constraints for Nelson Mandela University graduate Ryan Gallant to complete his qualification.
Despite all the challenges, the 48-year-old graduated with his MBA cum laude on Monday during NMU’s summer graduation. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics