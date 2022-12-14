More than 300 families in Motherwell who were relocated during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic finally had electricity installed on Wednesday accompanied by a little bit of hope for a brighter future.
This comes as part of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s effort to provide electrification of informal settlements to curb illegal electricity connections and improve the livelihoods of residents.
On Wednesday, the mayoral committee member for electricity and energy, councillor Lance Grootboom, led the process of connecting 363 homes.
“This area is a relocation zone; residents were moved during the peak of Covid-19 just to stay here temporarily.
“When they came here there was no electricity and they started connecting illegally and that was very dangerous as wires were exposed and the city was also losing electricity.
“This was something we had to monitor and address.”
Grootboom said they had since removed all the illegal electricity connections and provided the community with basic electricity.
“They are now paying customers of the municipality and we have given them some free units as a start-up, so they can enjoy this basic human right.
“However, we are happy to finally be here today and change people’s lives for the better.”
Grootboom was joined by Ward 54 councillor Lunga Minyayo, who turned the power on for some residents inside their shelters.
A resident, Silungise Mazwane, said the removal of illegal electricity connections meant they could enjoy the Christmas holidays in a safe environment.
“We are very happy as residents.
“Living without electricity has been really challenging for some of us.
“We used paraffin, which is very expensive, unsafe and has bad fumes, making us live a poor, unhealthy lifestyle.
“We are really looking forward to this new chapter and hope things will get better from here,” Mazwane said.
Metro switches on power to more than 300 homes in Motherwell
Image: WERNER HILLS
