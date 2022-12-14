Hundreds of ANC delegates head to Nasrec

Hundreds of ANC Eastern Cape delegates will start boarding buses from Wednesday to make the long haul to the party’s 55th national conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Friday.
The province will send 659 people to the national gathering that will ultimately decide who will lead the party for the next five years.
In the Bay, the 46 delegates will be hoping to leave on Wednesday as well, but ANC acting regional secretary Eugene Johnson said early on Tuesday that logistical arrangements were still being finalised.
“We are still busy consolidating ourselves ... and intend to leave for Johannesburg by Wednesday,” she said.
Incumbent ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has scored more nominations than his opponent, former health minister Zweli Mkhize.
Ramaphosa received 2,037 nominations compared with Mkhize’s 917.
In the Eastern Cape, Ramaphosa received 420 nominations compared with Mkhize’s 62.
Johnson said the region had mainly held successful branch general meetings.
“We have been blessed to be without many challenges or conflicts.
“It is now up to branch delegates to go and ensure the baton is handed over to the incoming national executive committee.”
She declined to provide details on where the branches would vote.
“I do not believe our internal audit processes and logistical arrangements are a matter for media consumption.
“We just came from a provincial general council which took place on Sunday and the directive of the province is that we are supporting Ramaphosa to be re-elected for a second term for the good work he has been doing.”
ANC Sarah Baartman regional secretary Johannes Hobbs said their 41 delegates would leave on Wednesday.
He said any further details on travel logistics would place the delegates at risk, along with who the region would vote for.
“You publish such details and you put all the delegates at risk,” he said.
However, sources revealed that 94% of the nominations supported Ramaphosa.
The remaining nominations were for Mkhize and ANC NEC member Lindiwe Sisulu.
Nationally, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile received 1,791 nominations for the position of deputy president, followed by Ronald Lamola with 427 votes and Oscar Mabuyane with 397.
Mabuyane’s biggest support came from the Eastern Cape (390). He is also the premier of the province.
Despite the low number, Mabuyane firmly believes that when he returns to the province next week after the national elective conference he will be the party’s deputy president.
“The Eastern Cape is ready for conference; however, it will not be an easy one,” he said.
“I think it will be the most difficult, but all branches from the Eastern Cape are psychologically ready for this.”
The province is sending 659 delegates to attend the party’s conference.
The ANC in the Eastern Cape is the second-biggest, after KwaZulu-Natal (881), in terms of delegates attending the conference.
Asked about renewal and unity, Mabuyane said factionalism was becoming a liability for the party.
“The national executive committee of the ANC identified challenges and our organisation is in trouble, particularly from disunity, factionalism, and a weakened moral compass of members and leaders,” he said.
Asked about his rivals, Mabuyane said the ANC had a process and he was not in a position to give his opinion on other nominated candidates.
However, he said lobbying had started a long time ago for policy issues and it was not on his behalf.
“The branches nominated members just like I have been.
“However, in terms of integrity, there is a vetting process and the ANC would then decide who is eligible to stand,” he said.
He said the conference must also discuss Eskom and its effect on the economy and households.
“The conference must reflect on economic transformation and on whether the policies we have adopted in government are working or not,” he said.
