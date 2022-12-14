‘Drama’ over reports boosts school’s coffers
Booysen Park Secondary principal uses unusual method in effort to get money for more teachers
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 14 December 2022
An unorthodox effort by a hard-pressed northern areas principal to collect promised funding for his five school governing body teachers sparked dispute on Tuesday, but also a much-needed financial boost.
The Herald visited the school after receiving an alert that the principal was “demanding” R100 from each pupil before handing over reports...
‘Drama’ over reports boosts school’s coffers
Booysen Park Secondary principal uses unusual method in effort to get money for more teachers
An unorthodox effort by a hard-pressed northern areas principal to collect promised funding for his five school governing body teachers sparked dispute on Tuesday, but also a much-needed financial boost.
The Herald visited the school after receiving an alert that the principal was “demanding” R100 from each pupil before handing over reports...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics