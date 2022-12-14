×

DA to fight change to Nelson Mandela Bay’s governing system

Party gears up for court battle over switch from mayoral to collective executive and power share with ANC

By Andisa Bonani - 14 December 2022

A huge court battle looms to stop the scrapping of the mayoral executive system in Nelson Mandela Bay that would see the new multiparty coalition kicked out of power a few months after taking charge.

A switch to a collective executive system would see the ANC and DA forced to work together in a 10-person committee with four seats each, along with the EFF and the Northern Alliance, which would get a single seat each...

