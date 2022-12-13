×

News

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa in the hot seat as MPs debate and vote on Phala Phala report

By TimesLIVE - 13 December 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in the hot seat on Tuesday when MPs vote in parliament whether to adopt the section 89 independent panel’s Phala Phala report, a process that will decide whether he will face impeachment proceedings.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula declined requests to reconsider her decision to not allow a secret ballot to be used for the voting procedure.

