President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in the hot seat on Tuesday when MPs vote in parliament whether to adopt the section 89 independent panel’s Phala Phala report, a process that will decide whether he will face impeachment proceedings.
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula declined requests to reconsider her decision to not allow a secret ballot to be used for the voting procedure.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa in the hot seat as MPs debate and vote on Phala Phala report
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in the hot seat on Tuesday when MPs vote in parliament whether to adopt the section 89 independent panel’s Phala Phala report, a process that will decide whether he will face impeachment proceedings.
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula declined requests to reconsider her decision to not allow a secret ballot to be used for the voting procedure.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics