Sixth suspect in court for murder of Limpopo mayor Moses Maluleke

By TimesLIVE - 13 December 2022
A sixth suspect arrested in October in connection with the murder of Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke (pictured) on July 21 will appear in court on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Collins Chabane local municipality

A sixth suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Collins Chabane municipality mayor Moses Maluleke will appear in court on Tuesday.

“The 31-year-old suspect was on the radar of the investigating team since the mayor was killed [in July] and was cornered in Thohoyandou on October 30. Before he could be apprehended, he allegedly started firing at the police who returned fire and was in the process shot and wounded. He was hospitalised,” police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said.

The suspect also faces other serious charges, including the murder of a Legal Aid lawyer in Thohoyandou and business robberies in the Vhembe district.

“The suspect will appear in the Malamulele magistrate's court on Tuesday. He will appear with his five accomplices who will apply for bail,” Mojapelo said.

