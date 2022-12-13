Plett RDP home awash with foul-smelling stream of sewage water
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 13 December 2022
A Plettenberg Bay man has been forced to throw away a damaged bed, wardrobe and room divider because his RDP home is flooded almost daily by a deluge of sewage water.
The foul-smelling torrent appears to be emanating from a damaged sewerage pipe in the area and numerous attempts to patch it have failed...
