Opposition MPs from the EFF and ATM have told National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula that if she allowed open-ballot voting on the adoption of the section 89 panel vote, she would have blood on her hands.
On Tuesday Mapisa-Nqakula was informed during a parliamentary sitting that MPs received texts coercing them to vote against the adoption of the report, which could pave the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment.
The speaker confirmed she had just been informed that a case had been opened with the police regarding the threats.
Phala Phala: MPs tell of death threats as speaker again rejects secret vote
Image: GCIS
Vuyo Zungula of the ATM and Veronica Mente of the EFF asked the speaker to take five minutes and apply her mind on the matter to avoid “blood on her hands”.
But Mapisa-Nqakula rejected the calls, and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina began with the debate on behalf of the ANC.
