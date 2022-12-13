Health department’s festive season safety drive gets into gear
Millions of rand in equipment coupled with collaborative partnerships aimed at protecting and assisting both emergency service personnel and the communities they serve are just some the strides taken by the health department as part of its festive season safety campaign.
Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth launched the campaign on Tuesday along the N2 near the Humansdorp bridge, asking all role players, including holidaymakers, residents and security personnel, to play their part and ensure a safer season for all. ..
General Reporter
