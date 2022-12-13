Gelvandale family battles with R20,000 water bill
A Gelvandale family have been charged R20,000 for water usage for November after they reported an underground leak on their property months ago.
The St Adams Drive family reported the leak in January but say their complaint was closed before the job was done...
