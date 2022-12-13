×

News

Gelvandale family battles with R20,000 water bill

13 December 2022
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

A Gelvandale family have been charged R20,000 for water usage for November after they reported an underground leak on their property months ago.

The St Adams Drive family reported the leak in January but say their complaint was closed before the job was done...

