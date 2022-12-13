Dlamini-Zuma defies ANC as she gives disputed Phala Phala report the nod

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was on Tuesday the first ANC MP to defy the party by voting in favour of the Phala Phala report.
This was despite the party instructing its MPs to vote against the report that could see President Cyril Ramaphosa facing impeachment proceedings.
“As [a] disciplined member of the ANC, I vote yes,” Dlamini-Zuma said.
Shortly therafter, another ANC MP, Mervyn Dirks, followed suit.
The voting in the national assembly is still continuing.
This is developing story.
