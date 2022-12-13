DA to take legal action against mayoral executive system change

The DA in Nelson Mandela Bay is consulting its legal team to try to prevent co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams from changing the government system in the metro which will force the party and the ANC to work together to govern.
The switch to a collective executive system would see the ANC and DA allocated four seats each in a 10-person committee.
The Northern Alliance and EFF would also get a single seat each.
It would mean the mayor would no longer select those carrying out an oversight role for the different departments.
The committee would include the mayor and deputy mayor but not the position of the speaker and chief whip.
Williams wants to introduce a collective executive with a ward participatory system that will take powers away from a mayor selecting his mayoral committee and allow a new committee to run proceedings.
In September, the municipality launched an intergovernmental relations dispute (IGR) to prevent Williams from scrapping the mayoral executive system.
But a government gazette published on Monday gave the go-ahead for the change of the city's government system.
DA councillor and mayor Retief Odendaal said Williams could not start instituting section 12 before resolving the IGR dispute first.
“I would just like to remind you that there’s an intergovernmental relations dispute between the city and Cogta which remains unresolved,” he said.
Odendaal said his party and the metro were waiting for legal advice to determine what action would be taken in court.
“The MEC still needs to resolve the [IGR] before he can go ahead with the implementation of Section 12. There will definitely be legal action taken to prevent the MEC from changing the government system in the city.”
Odendaal said the reason cited by Williams for changing the system no longer existed.
Williams has argued that a change to the municipality's Section 12 notice would create an inclusive government that could resolve political instability in the council, which has permeated the city’s administration.
“His reasons for this relate to things that happened in March when there was instability but those things do not exist any more,” Odendaal said.
During an interview with the SABC on Monday, Williams said the majority of public submissions were against the implementation of section 12.
He said out of the 33 submissions received, 23 were from different organisations in the metro with the remaining ones from political parties.
“We agree that the process had to be followed to the letter and we couldn’t act as if there were no submissions made in respect of people’s views about the type of municipality they want there.
“Their view was the nature of government must not be changed,” he said.
“But we have witnessed chaotic meetings, the inability of the coalition to manage smaller parties and we believe as the Eastern Cape government that with this type of government we are bringing we ensure that service delivery is brought about and there is political stability.”
Williams said he expected political parties to challenge the matter in court.
“My major problem is that the people of the metro have lost R242m in infrastructure grants because of the inability of the municipality to spend that money,” he said.
He said the lessons learnt from coalitions was that there was a lack of maturity from political parties which prevented them from being able to work together for the public's good.
The idea of a collective executive system was first mooted about months ago when the Civil Society Coalition, comprising business, civil society and the clergy, pitched the idea of the ANC and DA jointly running the metro as an executive committee.
