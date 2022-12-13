Community activist spends five months walking for peace
Walk for Africa leader makes final stop on long trek from KwaZulu-Natal to Plett
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 13 December 2022
Some might have thought he was crazy, but Siyamthanda Dlamini remained determined to preach the message of love, peace and unity among South Africans.
Dlamini, 30, spent five months walking from KwaZulu-Natal to Plettenberg Bay intent on motivating South Africans to develop ways to preserve natural resources and to look after their communities...
