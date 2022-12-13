×

Collective launches one minute of silence for GBV victims

13 December 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

The 12/12/12EndGBVF collective founded by  human rights organisations and activists  launched their inaugural annual national one minute of silence on Monday.

The focus is to galvanise accountability from the government as well as public and private institutions in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF)...

