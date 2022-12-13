Armed robbers target Despatch homes
Police investigating whether one gang responsible for flurry of incidents
Premium
By Riaan Marais and Tshepiso Mametela - 13 December 2022
Within three hours, three Despatch houses were hit by robbers who made off with about half-a-million rand in stolen goods at the weekend.
Police are investigating whether one gang is responsible for the robberies...
Armed robbers target Despatch homes
Police investigating whether one gang responsible for flurry of incidents
Within three hours, three Despatch houses were hit by robbers who made off with about half-a-million rand in stolen goods at the weekend.
Police are investigating whether one gang is responsible for the robberies...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics