×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Armed robbers target Despatch homes

Police investigating whether one gang responsible for flurry of incidents

Premium
By Riaan Marais and Tshepiso Mametela - 13 December 2022

Within three hours, three Despatch houses were hit by robbers who made off with about half-a-million rand in stolen goods at the weekend.

Police are investigating whether one gang is responsible for the robberies...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar

Most Read