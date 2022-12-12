Limpopo police are investigating after members of a local stokvel in the Mankweng area were accosted on Saturday by two armed suspects and robbed of R60,000 cash.
Police said the incident happened after they had gathered to share the money.
“It is reported the stokvel members gathered at the premises of a member in Tshware village, Ga-Mamabolo. At about 10.30am, before they could share their monthly contributions, two suspects appeared and ordered everyone to lie down. They took all the money and before they fled the scene they locked all of them in a room,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
Provincial police commissioner Lt Thembi Hadebe again cautioned community members and business owners to refrain from carrying large sums of money and sharing stokvel contributions in cash.
“This method attracts criminals. Stokvel members are advised to make use of electronic fund transfers (EFT) which minimise crimes of this nature,” said Hadebe.
Anyone with information about the suspects should contact investigating officer Det-Sgt Samuel Malemela on 076 749 8403, the nearest police station, 08600 10111 or the MySAPSApp.
TimesLIVE
Stokvel members accosted by armed suspects, robbed of R60,000
Reporter
Image: Leon Swart/123rf.com
Limpopo police are investigating after members of a local stokvel in the Mankweng area were accosted on Saturday by two armed suspects and robbed of R60,000 cash.
Police said the incident happened after they had gathered to share the money.
“It is reported the stokvel members gathered at the premises of a member in Tshware village, Ga-Mamabolo. At about 10.30am, before they could share their monthly contributions, two suspects appeared and ordered everyone to lie down. They took all the money and before they fled the scene they locked all of them in a room,” said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
Provincial police commissioner Lt Thembi Hadebe again cautioned community members and business owners to refrain from carrying large sums of money and sharing stokvel contributions in cash.
“This method attracts criminals. Stokvel members are advised to make use of electronic fund transfers (EFT) which minimise crimes of this nature,” said Hadebe.
Anyone with information about the suspects should contact investigating officer Det-Sgt Samuel Malemela on 076 749 8403, the nearest police station, 08600 10111 or the MySAPSApp.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics