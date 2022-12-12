Late rapper Riky Rick's death was the most searched loss, followed by Queen Elizabeth II, Patrick Shai and DJ Sumbody.
Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Makhado, died earlier this year. He was 34 years old.
He burst into mainstream fame with his platinum certified release Family Values in 2015 after making a name for himself and asserting his influence in SA hip-hop culture for several years behind the scenes.
His brand became synonymous with fashion because of his style and love for fine clothes and culture. He became an icon for all the cool kids and a light for upcoming artists who he embraced publicly.
One of his greatest achievements, in addition to his music legacy, is the establishment of Cotton Festival, which took place in Cape Town at the weekend.
R350 grant, Riky Rick and load-shedding: Here's what you searched for the most this year
Reporter
Image: SA government via Twitter
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) R350 social relief of distress grant (SRD) is again the most searched term on Google.
Google SA recently released its Year in Search results, which revealed the search terms and questions South Africans searched for the most in 2022.
Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and spotlights what the world searches to see, learn and do.
For the second year in a row, the top trending search term in SA related to social grants, as many sought to find out more about the R350 SRD grant and how to apply for it.
Wordle, the online word game that captured the world’s attention, was the second most searched term, followed by climate change.
Other top trending searches were related to the war in Ukraine, load-shedding, typhoid fever and monkeypox.
“The annual Year in Search results are a good example of Google’s commitment to organising the world’s information and making it universally accessible and useful, in action. This year’s results show that Google is a trusted source of information when South Africans are uncertain, sad, or looking for ways to learn more or entertain themselves,” said Google SA country director Dr Alistair Mokoena.
Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka died last month, with details surrounding his passing under investigation.
Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said police received a complaint about a shooting incident at the corner of Woodmead Drive and Woodland Drive in Sandton at about 12.30am on November 20.
Speaking at his funeral, EFF leader Julius Malema urged police to prioritise Sefoka's murder case. He asked why police minister Bheki Cele had not declared a 72-hour deadline to find his killers, as with other cases.
“We must find the killers of DJ Sumbody because the question we must ask of ourselves is, who is next? If DJ Sumbody owed someone money and that person killed him because of it, that fool must know they won’t get the money,” said Malema.
