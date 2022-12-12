×

News

Lorraine home goes up in flames

By Herald Reporter - 12 December 2022
PITCHING IN: Frantic neighbours tried to help salvage what they could from a burning house in Centenary Road, Lorraine, on Monday afternoon
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Lorraine residents had to rush to the aid of a neighbour after a plume of smoke was spotted billowing from a Centenary Road home on Monday afternoon.

While no-one is believed to have been hurt by the fire, the flames gutted almost half the house after first responders and neighbours tried to salvage all they could from the burning building.

Altas marketing manager Ryan Morris said they were the first responders on the scene.

“Atlas Security armed response officers arrived on the scene in Centenary Road to assist with a fire,” Morris said.

“It is believed that the client was performing work in the roof when the fire broke out.

“Our officers assisted the client in removing items from the garage before the fire department and SAPS arrived on the scene.”

In video footage, a  group of frantic people  can be seen running into the burning house trying to recover some of the belongings inside.

While the flames seemed to be moving predominantly through the roofing, half the house was engulfed in flames.

Nelson Mandela Bay spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said the house was later completely gutted by the flames.

“Four fire engines responded after the fire department received the call just after 4pm,” she said.

According to Ndamase, the fire was put out at about by 5pm with emergency response personnel “damping down the embers”.

HeraldLIVE

