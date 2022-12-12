Huge roadblock on M4 heralds road safety blitz
Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 12 December 2022
Just one glass won’t hurt? Think again, as that is all it will take to potentially land Nelson Mandela Bay motorists behind bars this December.
The metro’s traffic officers are on a mission, launching a zero-tolerance to alcohol campaign ahead of the festive season...
Huge roadblock on M4 heralds road safety blitz
Just one glass won’t hurt? Think again, as that is all it will take to potentially land Nelson Mandela Bay motorists behind bars this December.
The metro’s traffic officers are on a mission, launching a zero-tolerance to alcohol campaign ahead of the festive season...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics