Fashion brand and agri business work to improve wool production’s environmental footprint
A global fashion brand has teamed up with one of SA’s leading agricultural service providers to reduce its impact on the environment and help local wool producers to restore the veld they are reliant on to care for their livestock.
As the H&M Group sources the vast majority of the wool used in its products from farms in SA, it has partnered with BKB Ltd to implement the newly developed biodiversity restoration and regenerative land management project...
Fashion brand and agri business work to improve wool production’s environmental footprint
News reporter
A global fashion brand has teamed up with one of SA’s leading agricultural service providers to reduce its impact on the environment and help local wool producers to restore the veld they are reliant on to care for their livestock.
As the H&M Group sources the vast majority of the wool used in its products from farms in SA, it has partnered with BKB Ltd to implement the newly developed biodiversity restoration and regenerative land management project...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics