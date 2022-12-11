×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | 'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala saga

By Zukile Daniel - 11 December 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to questions about the Phala Phala farm debacle in Cape Town on Saturday, while participating in the ANC's Letsema campaign. 

Ramaphosa said there was “no issue'” and “no crisis” around Phala Phala.

He said the matter would be dealt with at the ANC's elective conference this week.

The ANC's integrity commission is considering Ramaphosa's conduct in the farm theft debacle. 

He is facing potential impeachment over having kept $500,000 (about R8.7m) in his couch, which was later stolen. 

An independent panel chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution. Ramaphosa is now taking the report on review to the Constitutional Court. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar

Most Read