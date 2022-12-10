Eskom has implemented stage 5 load-shedding until further notice.
The power utility announced on Saturday afternoon that this was due to unusually high demand and the breakdown of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations.
Click here for your Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules:
Eskom announces stage 5 load-shedding
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu
Eskom has implemented stage 5 load-shedding until further notice.
The power utility announced on Saturday afternoon that this was due to unusually high demand and the breakdown of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations.
Click here for your Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics