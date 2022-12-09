Treasury punishes Nelson Mandela Bay for unspent R242m
Money which could have been used for roads and housing to go to other municipalities
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 09 December 2022
R242m — that is how much money Nelson Mandela Bay lost to fix roads and build houses after grant funding was not spent in the 2021/2022 financial year.
The money will be deducted from upcoming conditional grants and instead be distributed to other municipalities that have managed to use their funding...
Treasury punishes Nelson Mandela Bay for unspent R242m
Money which could have been used for roads and housing to go to other municipalities
R242m — that is how much money Nelson Mandela Bay lost to fix roads and build houses after grant funding was not spent in the 2021/2022 financial year.
The money will be deducted from upcoming conditional grants and instead be distributed to other municipalities that have managed to use their funding...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics