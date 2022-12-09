×

Treasury punishes Nelson Mandela Bay for unspent R242m

Money which could have been used for roads and housing to go to other municipalities

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 09 December 2022

R242m — that is how much money Nelson Mandela Bay lost to fix roads and build houses after grant funding was not spent in the 2021/2022 financial year.

The money will be deducted from upcoming conditional grants and instead be distributed to other municipalities that have managed to use their funding...

