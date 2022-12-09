Tramways expo will open business path for young entrepreneurs
By Roslyn Baatjies - 09 December 2022
A total of 19 entrepreneurs will showcase their products at the market access expo hosted by the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) in association with The Studio Market at the Tramways Building on Friday. .
The Studio Market is a marketplace for locally produced products and a platform to network and share information...
