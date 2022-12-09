Suspected police corruption laid bare in docket buying case
Court hears how criminal gangs in Johannesburg and Durban linked to New Brighton matter
Premium
By Devon Koen - 09 December 2022
While suspended Sergeant Luyanda Maneli repeatedly told the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday that he had no idea why he had been arrested, evidence during his formal bail application painted a picture of possible widespread corruption in the local police force.
Alleged connections with criminal gangs operating in Johannesburg and Durban who wanted to have witness statements removed from a double-murder docket, is what allegedly prompted Maneli’s plot to bribe a fellow police officer...
Suspected police corruption laid bare in docket buying case
Court hears how criminal gangs in Johannesburg and Durban linked to New Brighton matter
While suspended Sergeant Luyanda Maneli repeatedly told the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday that he had no idea why he had been arrested, evidence during his formal bail application painted a picture of possible widespread corruption in the local police force.
Alleged connections with criminal gangs operating in Johannesburg and Durban who wanted to have witness statements removed from a double-murder docket, is what allegedly prompted Maneli’s plot to bribe a fellow police officer...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics