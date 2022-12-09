To bring an end to load-shedding, Mantashe said Eskom has to solve its generation capacity problem.
He said the power utility is running at very low energy availability factors (EAFs), a measure of electricity output compared with installed capacity. At best, said Mantashe, Eskom is achieving output of 26,000MW or an EAF of about 60%.
According to Mantashe, the lack of stable and sufficient power supply is the main reason for poor economic growth.
He said in the mining sector load-shedding posed the greatest challenge to growth, followed by disruptions to Transnet rail services and high levels of crime.
“In [the third quarter] our GDP grew 1.6%. This could have been 3%, but because of load-shedding the economy can’t move.”
POLL | Is load-shedding worse than state capture? Gwede Mantashe thinks so
Reporter
Image: GCIS
Gwede Mantashe has slammed Eskom for plunging the country into stage 6 load-shedding, saying it is worse than state capture.
The energy minister was speaking at a signing ceremony with independent power producers on Thursday.
“We are from the period of state capture, but load-shedding is becoming worse than state capture. Any other government can be overthrown for this level of load-shedding. Eskom, by not attending to load-shedding, is actively agitating for the overthrow of the state. If it is not addressed, then the state will be failing to do what it needs to do,” said Mantashe.
Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding on Wednesday, which continued until Friday. It will implement stage 5 until Saturday.
The power utility said stage 6 is due to a high number of breakdowns and the requirement to strictly preserve remaining emergency generation reserves.
Speaking on eNCA, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the power utility is not ruling out the possibility of stage 8.
“The reality is that Eskom can implement up to stage 8 load-shedding and the teams are doing everything possible to avoid increasing beyond stage 6.”
To bring an end to load-shedding, Mantashe said Eskom has to solve its generation capacity problem.
He said the power utility is running at very low energy availability factors (EAFs), a measure of electricity output compared with installed capacity. At best, said Mantashe, Eskom is achieving output of 26,000MW or an EAF of about 60%.
According to Mantashe, the lack of stable and sufficient power supply is the main reason for poor economic growth.
He said in the mining sector load-shedding posed the greatest challenge to growth, followed by disruptions to Transnet rail services and high levels of crime.
“In [the third quarter] our GDP grew 1.6%. This could have been 3%, but because of load-shedding the economy can’t move.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics