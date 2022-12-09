×

News

Operation Nemo digging deeper into allegations of grooming

Mackenzie and Carelse to come under scrutiny as police probe role of teachers and sports coaches in abuse

By Riaan Marais - 09 December 2022

Former Eastern Cape water polo coaches David Mackenzie and Dean Carelse could find themselves in the spotlight again.

This, as the SA Police Service launched a specialised campaign to look into the scourge of teachers and sports coaches grooming and abusing school pupils...

