Knysna woman finally gets home after intervention of public protector
By Herald Reporter - 09 December 2022
Officials from the Knysna municipality and office of the public protector handed Lydia Bosman the keys to her new home at the end of November.
Mayor Aubrey Tsengwa said it was an honour to finally hand over the home, the construction of which had been severely delayed...
