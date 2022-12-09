She said the school had over the years produced matriculants who recorded good results.
Inmates hit the books to write new chapter after serving their time
Prison school has an enviable track record
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Born in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape, inmate Nomvuyiselo Mathandela, 44, recounted how as a schoolgirl she would often lose pens, but never the red ones.
This led her to believe she was destined to follow a career in teaching which has seen her make progress in completing a masters in education.
Mathandela is one of the inmates visited on Thursday by KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbali Frazer at Westville Correctional Centre.
She has been serving a life sentence since 2015.
Frazer started her visit at the Usethubeni Correctional Services school where 20 inmates sat for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations this year.
The school enjoys a record of attaining a 100% pass rate for six consecutive years.
“We are very impressed with what we are seeing here. We encourage others to study, as you have your whole life ahead of you. I promise I will visit again next year,” said Frazer.
Principal Nelly Mkhize said she was drawn into teaching at the correctional services school after observing some young people had fallen into the cracks and ended up in prison.
She said through inter-government relations with the education district of Pinetown, they managed to assimilate the school into its circuit. In 2003 the school was registered as a full-time institution.
“We started with classes from grades 10 to 12.”
She said the school had over the years produced matriculants who recorded good results.
“One student who scored seven As became a chartered account. This was through help of a good Samaritan, Lwando Bantom. The student is now carving a career in auditing.
“Some inmates are now teachers and principals,” she said.
The school now enrolls inmates from grades 9 to 12.
“ Next year we will introduce grade 8. This is to ensure our results are high quality,” said Mkhize.
Mathandela said she was unfazed by the stereotype suggesting a criminal record deters convicts from progressing.
“I know in my field of education there are options one can explore, from teaching to tutoring ,” she said.
“It has given me a chance to further my studies. Being locked up can be lonely but I used the time to pass my studies with flying colours.”
Her impressive academic credentials saw her awarded a bursary.
“Studying is a lonely journey. There are also rules we have to abide by, such as not being able to take your laptop into the cells. This added to my workload,” said Mathandela.
She lauded the correctional services officials for their support.
“Last year I had Covid-19. The senior officials gave me some reprieve to study harder,” said Mathandela.
During her visit, Frazer took the opportunity to urge men to protect women from gender-based violence.
“We are asking all men to stop abusing women. I have listened to how some women ended up in prison while defending themselves.”
