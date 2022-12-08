×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | HSF, Sanef apply to be friends of the court in Zuma vs Karyn Maughan matter

By TimesLIVE - 08 December 2022

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) and the South African National Editors' Forum are applying to be friends of the court in the Jacob Zuma vs Karyn Maughan case on Thursday.

In seeking to be admitted as an amicus curiae (friend of the court) in state advocate Billy Downer’s application to end the private prosecution by Zuma, the foundation says Zuma wants to “undermine the criminal justice system” and is acting in bad faith to pursue political ends and avoid accountability.

But the former president is opposing the application, saying the National Prosecuting Authority “does not need the guiding hand of misguided busy bodies and celebrity litigants such as the HSF”.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge

Most Read