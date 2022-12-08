Toilet tender fraud accused’s bid for bail changes postponed
By Devon Koen - 08 December 2022
Fraud and corruption accused Morne van der Linde will have to wait until next week to have his matter heard as the Gqeberha commercial crimes court’s roll was full on Thursday.
Van der Linde, director of HT Pelatona Logistics, was arrested on November 25 for his alleged involvement in the R24m toilet tender saga in which city manager Noxolo Nqwazi and suspended human settlements boss Mvuleni Mapu are also accused...
