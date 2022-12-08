×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Toilet tender fraud accused’s bid for bail changes postponed

Premium
By Devon Koen - 08 December 2022

Fraud and corruption accused Morne van der Linde will have to wait until next week to have his matter heard as the Gqeberha commercial crimes court’s roll was full on Thursday.

Van der Linde, director of HT Pelatona Logistics, was arrested on November 25 for his alleged involvement in the R24m toilet tender saga in which city manager Noxolo Nqwazi and suspended human settlements boss Mvuleni Mapu are also accused...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge

Most Read