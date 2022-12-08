State claims discovered docket, R25,000 implicates cop bribery accused
By Riaan Marais - 08 December 2022
When a New Brighton detective accused of trying to buy a double-murder docket from his colleague was arrested, the docket was allegedly found on his office chair and about R25,000 in cash discovered in the boot of his car.
The claims came to light during the formal bail application on Wednesday of two Nelson Mandela Bay detectives — Warrant Officer Richard Ntokozo Zungu, 57, and Sergeant Luyanda Maneli, 42 — both charged with corruption...
