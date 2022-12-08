Social development denies not supporting Nelson Mandela Bay elderly
By Tshepiso Mametela - 08 December 2022
Responding to recent reports of officials failing the elderly at retirement homes and frail care centres in the metro by not paying up on time, the social development department has denied being at fault.
Instead, it shifted the blame, saying factors beyond its control were at play...
