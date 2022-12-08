Six years in jail for ex prosecutor who took R6,000 to make case go away

A former prosecutor at Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court who in 2020 accepted a R6,000 bribe to make a docket disappear was sentenced to a six year prison term on Wednesday.

Leonard Makhado Ratshilumela, 50, was convicted and sentenced by the Giyani Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after he pleaded guilty of corruption in October.

“This follows an incident in May 2020, when Ratshilumela was arrested at Thavhani Mall in Thohoyandou by the Hawks during an undercover operation for an alleged bribe to make the case disappear.

"He demanded R6,000 gratification from the parent of the accused who was facing charges of reckless and negligent driving,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

In his plea, Ratshilumela submitted he accepted the bribe with the intention to destroy the docket of the reckless and negligent driving charges against the minor child, instead of referring the case to the child justice court.

During the aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Evans Lebese said the accused was expected to uphold the rule of law.

Ratshilumela's troubles with the law are far from over.

Ratshilumela is also facing four counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He allegedly attempted to kill the witnesses in the corruption case by burning their house with petrol.

He will appear in the Sibasa Regional Court on January 24 2023 for trial.

“The National Prosecuting Authority condemns the behaviour of the former prosecutor and is disappointed that someone in his position could commit such crimes.

"We further commend the good work of police officers and the prosecutor who acted accordingly to ensure that justice is served, even against one of our own when they come into conflict with the law,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

TimesLIVE