Raggy Charters celebrates 25 years of caring for Algoa Bay
Activist marine tour operator toasts highlights, points to challenges
By Guy Rogers - 08 December 2022
Boat-based whale watching operator Raggy Charters celebrated its 25th birthday on Tuesday night, with the cherry on the top being two awards from SANParks.
Fay Ludick, SANParks regional spokesperson, stepped forward to confirm that Raggy Charters marine tourism guide Purity Khosa had won the 2022/2023 youth in conservation Kudu Award and the company as a whole had won in the community contribution to conservation category...
