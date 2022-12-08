POLL | What are you planning to do with the extra holiday?

Another holiday? Yes, please!
Another holiday? Yes, please!
If social media posts are anything to go by, President Cyril Ramaphosa has seemingly set the mood right this morning after declaring December 27 a public holiday.
The presidency said South Africans will get Tuesday off as December 25 (Christmas Day) falls on a Sunday.
The Public Holidays Act provides that “whenever a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday shall be a public holiday”.
“In this instance, the Monday after December 25 is another public holiday, Day of Goodwill.
“If the holiday of Sunday, December 25 were to be moved to Monday, December 26, this would cancel the holiday of December 26 or cause the two holidays — which are part of 12 paid public holidays annually — to overlap,” said the presidency.
The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) had urged Ramaphosa to consider granting workers an additional public holiday on December 27.
“Fedusa remains resolute that working South Africans should not be dealt a further injustice to their income security already eroded during Covid-19 and must be able to enjoy their full 12 paid public holidays.”
It said the gesture would go a long way in strengthening workers' morale considering the difficulties they have been facing, while also boosting economic activity during the festive season.
“Fedusa believes President Ramaphosa should seriously consider proclaiming December 27 a paid public holiday.”
In 2016, when Christmas Day also fell on a Sunday, former president Jacob Zuma declared December 27 a public holiday after a request by Fedusa.
